Lake Placid school board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be open to the public in the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road , Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public, and it will also be broadcast live via Zoom.
The meeting can be joined at https://tinyurl.com/68zbw54r with Meeting ID: 928 8338 3127 and Passcode: 507933.
Board meetings are also live streamed by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ and clicking on “live stream.”
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Ticondeoga school board meeting scheduled
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18. at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium and will be open to the public.
Moriah school board sets meeting time
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
It will be held in the High School Library.
Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports and Personnel Discussions. A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Middle School/High School Auditorium, Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with presentations followed by an Executive Session. Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The regular board meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Dannemora holding fall cleanup days
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board will be holding fall cleanup dates within the Village Of Dannemora.
All village residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to remove any tree limbs, grass clippings and leaves from their property.
On Mondays, Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov. 7, the village Public Works Department will pick up these items and dispose of them accordingly without cost to the resident.
All tree limbs and branches must be less than three inches in diameter and less than four feet long stacked at the curbside.
All grass clippings and leaves must be placed in clear plastic bags or brown leaf bags for removal.
No trash, garbage, metal, glass or plastics will be accepted.
If debris is not in clear or brown leaf bags, it will not be picked up.
Error made on Jay & Wilmington Democratic committee postcard
JAY — A postcard that was recently mailed out by the Towns of Jay and Wilmington Democratic Committee had an misprint suggesting that the towns funded the mailers.
In a notice from the committee, it was noted that “when the post card went to print, the USPS barcode was placed and covered portions of the bottom of the post card, and cut off some text, including a portion of ‘Paid for by the Towns of Jay and Wilmington Democratic Committee.
To clarify, the post card was not paid for or endorsed by any town. The post card is solely the responsibility of and paid for by the Towns of Jay and Wilmington Democratic Committee. We regret this mistake and apologize for any possible confusion.”
City of Plattsburgh advises residents on yard waste
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh reminds residents how to properly prepare compostable yard waste for collection to reduce the use of plastic bags.
All compostable yard waste, including leaves, grass clipping and branches smaller than one inch must be stored in paper or clearly labeled biodegradable yard waste bags.
In order to make your compostable yard waste eligible for pick up, the bags are required to be 30 to 50 gallons in size and weigh no more than 40 pounds.
Bags will be rejected if plastic, weigh more than 40 lbs, split open or broken, if any bag contains household trash, construction debris, brush and branches over 1” in size, dirt, soil, sand, dead animals or animal waste.
Yard waste routes follow the city refuse and recycle routes. This transition will not affect the requirements for refuse or recycling.
For more information contact The Department of Public Works at 518-563-1120 or email duellk@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.