Clinton County Gov’t Building to go green for Operation Green Light
Plattsburgh — In advance of the upcoming Veterans’ Day holiday, the bell tower on the Clinton County Government Building will be illuminated green Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a nationwide initiative to support veterans and raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist our veterans and their families.
“The Clinton County Legislature recognizes the immeasurable impact and sacrifices that the men and women of the Armed Forces have made,” Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), chairperson of the Clinton County Legislature, said. “The Clinton County Legislature wanted to take this opportunity to show the deep appreciation we have for the veterans in our community, while simultaneously honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifices defending our freedoms. The green light emanating from the bell tower this week is a small token of our appreciation for these efforts, but a stark reminder that we should honor these sacrifices not only this week but every single day.”
Operation Green Light is a collaboration between the NYSAC, NYSCEA, the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, and the 62 counties of New York State. Its mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families
Malone school board schedules meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 8.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Beekmantown school board to hold meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 will begin at 5:30 pm in the learning theater.
An anticipated executive session will take place from 5:30 p.m. until on or around 6:30 pm to discuss current litigation and the current employment history of a particular person(s).
Agenda items include: Appointments, Retirements, Athletic Mergers and Grants.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Nov. 9 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m., and among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing supervision and treatment services for juveniles plan funds application and acceptance, authorizing contracts with various day care providers for the year 2023 and authorizing contract with Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau, N.P.
Meetings are open to the public.
