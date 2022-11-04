City of Plattsburgh lifts boil order
PLATTSBURGH —The boil water order recently issued for 1 through 21 Grace Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
Saranac district school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 7
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, coaching appointments and bid awards.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org.
FEH BOCES Board to hold meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
The meeting will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Red Cross: Check smoke alarms, detectors
The American Red Cross reminds everyone to test smoke detectors and alarms this year as daylight savings time comes to a close Nov. 6.
“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” Kevin Coffey, regional CEO, Eastern New York Region, said.
“The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
According to the Red Cross, volunteers have responded to help 1,350 families affected by more than 700 home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.
Red Cross offers tips on how to stay on top of your emergency planning through their website and “American Red Cross” app.
Other tips include: installing smoke detectors on every level of the house, inside and outside bedrooms; replacing smoke detectors that are 10 years or older; practicing a two-minute fire escape plan, including at least two ways to exit the house in the event of a fire.
If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact the Eastern New York region by calling 518-694-5121 or email preparedness.eny@redcross.org
For more information about the Home Fire Campaign visit redcross.org/homefires
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.