Public hearing for City budget scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, Chris Rosenquest, will hold a public hearing today, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall to hear public comment regarding the Mayor’s proposed 2023 budget for the City of Plattsburgh.
A copy of said proposed budget has been filed with and is available for review at the Office of the City Clerk and the Plattsburgh Public Library during normal business hours or online at www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
The City of Plattsburgh Common Council Regular meetings are in person and are live streamed at: tinyurl.com/2796k4ev
Pediatrician to discuss RSV risk to children
Dr Rebecca Bell, a pediatric intensive care physician, will be hosting a Facebook Live tonight at 7 p.m. on the UVM Children’s Hospital Facebook page on the respiratory infections that are currently affecting our young infants and toddlers including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Her focus audience will be parents and it will be focused on how to keep kids safe and when to seek care.
She’ll also share with families the important role of their medical home and primary care provider in pediatric respiratory symptoms and how their nurses on the phone, the doctor offices who can see children for same-day sick visits, and community emergency departments work together to provide further hospital evaluations and medical care to the few 1-2% of babies, infants, and young toddlers who catch RSV or a similar respiratory illness and need inpatient medical care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.