Bike path to close for maintenance
PLATTSBURGH — The Terry Gordon Bike Path will have maintenance performed on it today.
It will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Peru school board to hold special meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Nov. 30.
It will be held at 5 p.m. in the High School Community Room. It is anticipated that the Board will almost immediately convene in Executive Session to conduct employment interviews for the Assistant Superintendent vacancy. At this time, no other District business is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
The public may only view the open/public sessions of the meeting.
Executive Session is not available for viewing/attendance.
Plattsburgh school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Plattsburgh High School.
The public is allowed to attend in person.
If an Executive Session is needed, it will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Public session will start at 7:30 p.m. at which time the Board will act on personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
Chamber sponsors broadcast of holiday story
PLATTSBURGH — As a special holiday greeting to its members and the community, the North Country Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring the broadcast of “The Story of the Little Reinbear”, an original Christmas story authored by Chamber President Garry Douglas.
The story will be presented on WIRY/Hometown Radio (1340 AM) on the following schedule:
- Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:15 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:15 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 9, 5:15 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24, 3:45 p.m.
