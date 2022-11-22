Saranac Central School District’s Pre-K program registration open
SARANAC — Registration for the Saranac Central School District’s 2023-2024 Pre-K Program is now open.
Annual allocations of New York State grant funds provide this free program to Saranac Central School District residents. Children who are four years old or will be 4 years old by Dec. 1 are eligible to attend this program.
This early education opportunity includes bus transportation to all program sites for Pre-K students who are 4 years old. Families of children who start the program at the age of 3 years should plan to provide transportation to and from school until one day after the child’s fourth birthday.
Saranac’s Prekindergarten program is a full-day, play-based program. Throughout the school year, children are provided quality early education experiences within inclusive classrooms, located at three different sites: Adirondack Helping Hands located in Cadyville, Morrisonville Elementary and Saranac Elementary schools.
Saranac Central School District’s Pre-K program can accommodate up to 70 children. If interest in the program exceeds this capacity, a lottery process will be held in January of 2023 to select students for participation. All complete registrations on file with the district on or before Friday, January 13, 2023, will be included in the lottery process.
Families interested in registering their child can find more information along with the Pre-K registration packet on the District’s Pre-K website page:https://www.saranac.org/family_resources/student_enrollment/pre-k.
Contact the Program Coordinator at jllapoint@saranac.org or call 565-5687 with any questions or for assistance with the registration process.
City of Plattsburgh announces change in refuse collection
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Nov. 24, there will be a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works throughout the City on Thursday, Nov.24, or Friday, Nov. 25.
For the week of Monday, Nov. 21, Monday and Tuesday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days, Wednesday’s collection will be done on Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday’s collections will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees to meet
The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees will meet on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting at: https://cefls.org/board-meeting, Meeting number: 894 7999 1288, Password: CEFLS.
In-person attendance also available at remote access site, Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main St., Saranac Lake, and the Clinton-Essex-Franklin-Library System, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
Village of Rouses Point announces annual parking ban
ROUSES POINT – The Village of Rouses Point’s parking ban will be in effect beginning December 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.
Per Village Code 112-17, the parking of vehicles and trailers, semi-trailers, or house coaches, detached from their towing vehicles, is hereby prohibited on all streets within the Village between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 and March 31 of every year.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to meet
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 5.
The meeting will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Beekmantown school board audit committee sets meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Audit Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on Dec. 20.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. in the Conference Room at the District Offices to review the October and November financial reports.
Ticonderoga school district schedules early dismissal
TICONDEROGA — There will be an early dismissal for Ticonderoga Central School District students on Dec. 23.
Elementary dismissal will occur at 11 a.m., with parent pick-up from 10:40 to 11 a.m., while Junior/Senior High students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
