Willsboro school board to hold meeting, hearing
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its public hearing and regular board meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Room and regular agenda items include a 23-24 Budget Presentation, business and finance, and personnel.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone School District Board of Education will meet tonight.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Academy Library.
Chazy school board holding meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board Room, followed by the public hearing on the school budget at 7 p.m. It’s anticipated the Board will receive and examine monthly finance reports, discuss the proposed 2023-24 school budget, consider a series of personnel appointments, and consider proposed sports mergers.
The meeting is open to all. View the draft agenda at www.ccrsk12.org.
Ticonderoga school board to hold hearing, meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m.
The hearing and meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.