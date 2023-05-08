Willsboro school board to hold meeting, hearing

WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its public hearing and regular board meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Room and regular agenda items include a 23-24 Budget Presentation, business and finance, and personnel.

All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.

Malone school board to meet

MALONE — The Malone School District Board of Education will meet tonight.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Academy Library.

Chazy school board holding meeting

CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board Room, followed by the public hearing on the school budget at 7 p.m. It’s anticipated the Board will receive and examine monthly finance reports, discuss the proposed 2023-24 school budget, consider a series of personnel appointments, and consider proposed sports mergers.

The meeting is open to all. View the draft agenda at www.ccrsk12.org.

Ticonderoga school board to hold hearing, meeting

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m.

The hearing and meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria.

