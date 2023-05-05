Ticonderoga school district offering voter registration, holding hearing
TICONDEROGA — On May 9, there will be a personal voter registration for any unregistered voters from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ticonderoga District Offices at 5 Calkins Place for Essex County residents.
For Warren County residents, go to the Hague Community Center, Graphite Mountain Road, Route 8, Hague, at the same times.
The Ticonderoga Central School District school board will hold a public hearing on the same day regarding the budget.
It will be held at Ticonderoga Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Altona cancels public hearing
ALTONA — The Town of Altona’s public hearing scheduled for May 8 has been canceled.
Peru school board to hold meeting, budget hearingPERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on May 9.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room. As part of the meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing on the District’s three (3) propositions slated for voter consideration on May 16, which include the proposed expenditures plan/budget for 2023-2024, the purchase of buses, and terms of office for board of education members.
Individuals running for the Board of Education may also address the Board and audience. It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m. The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org.
Currently, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on May 9. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.