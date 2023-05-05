Lake Placid school board to hold hearings, meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet on May 9 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a public hearing on the use of the repair reserve fund for auditorium and weight room upgrade. To review the documentation regarding the use of the repair reserve fund, visit tinyurl.com/4sd7wnj5.
A budget hearing will begin at 6 p.m. The budget hearing documents will be posted on the website www.lpcsd.org at a later date.
Members of the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92387744510?pwd=Wm5UWk1pRDEzUGdKVThpTWxUdy9jUT09
Meeting ID: 923 8774 4510
Passcode: 969856
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Board meetings can be streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five years thereafter.
The regular board meeting will immediately follow the Budget Hearing.
Dannemora library board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular monthly meeting and its annual meeting on May 9.
Both meetings will take place at the Community Center at 40 Emmons St.
The regular meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. while the annual meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown Social Center Partners with Prevention Team
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Social Center is partnering with the Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County to present the Grow the Commons Project with funding from the J.M. McDonald Foundation.
This project will allow the social center and the Prevention Team’s Sober Active Recovery Adirondack to invite community members to volunteer time and ideas as they develop a plan to revitalize the ESC “Commons” area, including the new riverfront trail and picnic area.
The kick-off event for the GROW the Commons Project is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members are invited to join in the clean up as well as give feedback on the best possible use of the property. Volunteers should expect “yard work” style tasks. ESC requests an RSVP for lunch, which is free for helpers.
Visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org to find details.
Saranac Independence Cemetery to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Independence Cemetery will hold its annual meeting on May 22.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Saranac Methodist Church, 8 UMC Road, Saranac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.