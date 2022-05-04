State Route 37 to close for march
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management and Safety is notifying local travelers of a temporary road closure planned for Thursday, May 5.
From 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., State Route 37 from McGee Road to the St. Regis Road intersection will be closed in both directions to accommodate the community march that is taking place to commemorate the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Travelers are asked to please seek an alternate during the one-hour time period.
The Three Sisters Program and the Seven Dancers Coalition are inviting individuals to join the community march that will begin at the former-TVI Parking Lot.
If possible, marchers are asked to wear a red shirt, dress or other clothing to help remember, honor and give voice to women whose stories will never be heard, and use the hashtag #MMIWG when posting photos of their involvement in the march.
The community march will conclude at Generations Park where there will be tobacco burning, an honor song by traditional singers, a community meal, special guest speakers and informational booths that are aimed at bringing awareness and closure to families who have lost a loved one.
Any program or organization interested in having an informational booth at the event is asked to contact Crystal King at crystal.king@srmt-nsn.gov or call (518)358-4406 ext. 4003.
Tribe to hold emergency food distributionAKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will hold another emergency food distribution for Akwesasne families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the former IGA building, 850 State Route 37.
The tribe is prepared to help as many as 1,000 Akwesasne households. Participants are asked to come early.
The food giveaway will entail nearly one dozen stations positioned throughout the former-IGA parking lot where volunteers will place food supplies in the trunks of waiting vehicles.
There will be no boxes or bags, so individuals are asked to make space in their trunks and to place bins or other containers for volunteers to place items into.
Individuals are asked to adhere to the following requirements:
• Food giveaway for Akwesasne residents only.
• Bring tribal membership card or other form of identification.
• All traffic must use the main entrance at traffic light.
• Do not block the fire department entrance.
• Remain in their vehicle at all times.
Along with perishable and non-perishable food items, families will receive sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and COVID-19 Home Test Kits.
The tribe extended thanks to Newton Lafrance Cyclone Logistics and the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort for helping with the delivery of goods, as well as the Services Division, Community and Family Services Division, Tribal Police Department, Finance, Executive Director’s Office, Office of Emergency Management and Safety and other tribal staff and volunteers for making the food distribution possible.
Northern Adirondack school board to meetELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 in the middle-high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
Superintendent of Schools James C. Knight Jr. will give a 2022-2023 budget hearing presentation.
The full Power Point presentation will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Tribe to hold meetings on off-territory cannabis referendumAKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has scheduled two meetings to discuss a June 4th referendum question that seeks membership’s approval to negotiate an agreement for tribally licensed cannabis sales to be permitted outside of tribal jurisdiction.
The meetings will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and Monday, May 23.
As the meetings are intended solely for tribal members, they require advance registration through the Tribal Members Portal or at https://bit.ly/3MIqFx4.
A video recording of the April 6 meeting, as well as the presentation provided, is also on the portal.
The tribe respectfully requests that information provided on the members-only portal not be shared, copied or distributed without prior permission.
The referendum will present the following question: “Do you approve of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, in coordination with its Adult Use Cannabis Licensees, to enter into discussions with New York State on an agreement that would allow tribally licensed cannabis businesses to sell their products in New York State, outside of tribal territory?”
If approved, the tribe will move forward to negotiate an agreement for tribally licensed businesses to distribute and sell adult-use cannabis products in the state, with the exception of municipalities that have opted out of the cannabis market. The resulting agreement will be presented in another referendum for tribal members to approve.
If the referendum question is not approved on June 4th, no further action will be taken.
For assistance accessing the Tribal Members Portal, membership may contact the SRMT Communications Department at 518-358-2272.
