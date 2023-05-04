Seeking Volunteers for east branch Ausable River tree planting
UPPER JAY — The Ausable River Association and Adirondack Riverwalking will host two tree planting events this spring – May 5 and 12.
Volunteers will work alongside experienced teams planting native trees and shrubs to create a robust buffer at the association’s most recent stream restoration project in Upper Jay.
Streamside buffers play many important roles in the health of our streams and communities. These buffers can filter pollutants from water before it enters the stream and provide structural support to stream banks. Vegetated buffer zones help reduce erosion and sedimentation, provide habitat for birds, wildlife, amphibians and fish, and store floodwaters.
The plantings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. Volunteers will meet at the site in Upper Jay. For more information, visit Ausable River Association’s website: https://www.ausableriver.org/events/spring-tree-plantings.
AuSable school board to hold budget hearing
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Annual Budget Hearing for the residents of the district will be held in the Auditorium at the Middle School-High School.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on May 8 for the transaction of such business as is authorized by Education Law.
