Clinton County removes weight limit signs
PLATTSBURGH — On Tuesday, the Clinton County Highway Department removed all posted weight limit signs from county roads.
Vehicles in excess of five tons to an axle may now resume usage of such roads.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
If an executive session is needed, it will be held at approximately 6 p.m.
Public session will start at 7:30 p.m., at which time there will be a public hearing on the 2022-2023 school budget and the board will act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and link to the live stream of the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the district office/middle-high school media center, 103 State Route 276.
Agenda items include a hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 budget, appointments and the approval of retirement letters.
If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
An agenda will be available at www.nccscougar.org.
Beekmantown school board committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education’s Audit Committee will meet at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday May 18 in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the April financial reports.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 via zoom and in-person at the administrative offices, 4817 South Catherine St.
