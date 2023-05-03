Peru school district announces hall of fame inductees
PERU — The Peru Central School District Hall of Fame is designed to recognize individuals or organizations who have made a significant impact on our school or achieved an outstanding contribution(s) to society as a graduate of Peru Central, and it will be inducting two new members this summer.
Criteria for the Hall of Fame includes, but is not limited: to outstanding contribution(s) to Peru School, outstanding contribution(s) to society, outstanding career, participation and/or leadership in community activities and significant impact on an individual’s life while associated with Peru School.
This year’s inductees for the June 7th ceremony are Helen Allen Nerska and Rita H. Hatfield.
Schuyler Falls Republican, Democrat caucuses scheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Schuyler Falls Republican and Democratic Caucuses will be held on May 9 at 7 p.m.
The Republican Caucus will be held at the Town Highway Garage located at 599 Mason Street. Democratic Caucus will be held at Schuyler Falls Town Hall, 977 Mason Street.
Offices to be voted on include: Town Supervisor (2 year); Highway Supt. (4 year); (1) Town Justice (4 year); Town Clerk/Tax Collector (4 year); (2) Town Councilperson positions (4 year); (1) Town Councilperson position (2 year).
Please arrive at Caucus site by 6:45 p.m.
