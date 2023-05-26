CEF Library System announces meeting dates
The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees have scheduled several board meetings at offsite locations on the following dates.
The public is welcome to attend at the following offsite locations.
- Monday, July 24, 2023 @ 4:30 p.m., Paine Memorial Free Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro.
- Monday, August, 28, 2023 @ 4:30 p.m., Champlain Memorial Library, 148 Elm St., Champlain.
- Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 4:30 p.m., Goff- Nelson Memorial Library, 41 Lake St., Tupper Lake.
Also, The public is welcome to virtually attend the meetings via Zoom, https://cefls.org/cefls-board, password CEFLS, at one of our remote access sites listed below.
- Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main St., Saranac Lake.
- Wead Library, 64 Elm St., Malone.
