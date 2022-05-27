Stec invasive plants bill passes State Senate
PLATTSBURGH — A bill sponsored by Senator Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) allowing special aquatic plant growth control districts to combat invasive aquatic invertebrates has passed the Senate.
Senate bill S7641A would authorize town boards the ability to grant these districts control over invasive aquatic invertebrate species. Enacting this measure is crucial in giving local communities the ability to protect their local environments and native species, a news release said.
“I’m pleased that my bill addressing invasive aquatic invertebrates passed the Senate,” said Stec. “We must do more to provide communities with the necessary authority to protect their local ecosystems and waterways. If enacted, this bill would help accomplish that and empower town boards and aquatic plant growth control districts to take action.
“I urge the Assembly to take up this important bill before the end of session next week.”
Change in Refuse Collection Schedule for the CityPLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 30, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Monday, May 30. Mondays collection will be done on Tuesday, May 31.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Schuyler Falls holding clean-up daySCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls encourages all residents and businesses in the area to clean up the areas around their location to spruce up the town this spring.
By the morning of Saturday, June 4, fill your own garbage bags, or those available at the town hall starting May 31, from noon to 4 p.m., with trash and unneeded items.
Put the bags — liftable by one person — at the end of your driveway near the road.
No tires, dead animals, electronic, hazardous, infectious, liquid, medical, mercury, radioactive, pesticides, chemicals, or scrap metal will be accepted as trash.
Town employees will drive around town and pick up the bags and dispose of them at the landfill, or drop your bags in the dumpster at the town hall for free.
Trash bags and supplies will also be available from the town hall on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
NYSDOT announces overnight road closure on Route 86 in WilmingtonWILMINGTON — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of an overnight closure of State Route 86 in the Town of Wilmington between River Road (Essex County Route 21) and Fox Farm Road (County Route 63), in the area locally known as the Wilmington Notch southwest of the entrance to Whiteface Ski Center, from Wednesday, June 1, at 8 p.m. through Thursday, June 2, at 6 a.m., weather dependent, for previously announced drainage work.
Motorists will be directed to a signed detour utilizing Route 86, State Route 9N and State Route 73.
Once Route 86 is reopened, motorists should continue to watch for flaggers during weekday daytime hours directing alternating flows of traffic at this location for the next several weeks.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
NCCS holding regular meeting of the Board of EducationCHAMPLAIN — NCCS’s regular Board of Education meeting will take place on June 1, at 6 p.m. in the District Office/MSHS Media Center, Champlain, for an Energy Performance Contract presentation, a Camp Overlook presentation, and position appointments.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
See www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations for “Citizen of the Year”SARANAC LAKE — In planning for its Annual Dinner, the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations from its members and the community for the Don Duso Citizen of the Year.
The award, which will be presented at the 2022 Annual Dinner on June 23 at the Hotel Saranac, will go to a community member who has shown significant contribution to the community of Saranac Lake and it’s surrounding areas.
The Chamber of Commerce will accept nominations for the award until Monday, June 6.
Nominations must identify how the citizen meets the following criteria:
• Outstanding service to the community
• Significant and sustained contribution to the quality of life in the area
• An individual who exemplifies Saranac Lake’s community spirit
The public may submit nomination essays via mail to 39 Main St., Suite 2, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 or by emailing director@slareachamber.org.
A committee of past Citizen of the Year recipients will review the nominations and announce the winner at this year’s annual dinner on June 23.
Plant Giveaway & Advice Clinic coming to LewisLEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold its third annual Plant Giveaway & Advice Clinic in the CCE building parking lot at 8487 US Rte. 9 in Lewis on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to Noon. Donations will be accepted to support educational programming.
Home gardeners are free to browse the selection of vegetables, seeds, annuals, perennials, and other treasures — supplies are limited. Soil pH testing will also be available on site. Those looking for advice can come with garden questions.
For more information contact the CCE office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu.
Rouses Point to hold village-wide sales
ROUSES POINT — Village Wide Yard and Garage Sales will be held in the Village of Rouses Point starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.
Anyone wishing to be placed on the “Village Wide Sale Map” may do so by contacting Chris Latremore at 297-5502 or clerk@rousespointny.com. The deadline to be placed on the map will be Thursday, June 16, by 4 p.m.
Maps will be available at the Village Office on Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the Village Website at www.rousespointny.com.
Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship available Applications are still open for the Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Grants-in Aid that support local college students entering teaching or a field related to education. The deadline for applications is July 1, 2022.
The Alice K. Lewis Scholarship aims to foster the recruitment, education and development of future educators. Each award has a minimum of $500 with a maximum of $1000.
Applicants who have graduated from a Clinton or Essex County high school are given priority. Qualified graduates of high schools in other counties are considered if funds are available.
An applicant may be in the third year of undergraduate preparing to enter an education field or in the fourth college year planning to enter graduate school.
Educational fields for scholarship eligibility include professions outside of classroom teaching such as library science, museum work, counseling and more.
The awards are granted based on academic achievement, seriousness of purpose, professional promise and financial need. All applicants must be full-time students with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
For more information or an application form, contact Dr. Margaret Leone, Psi Chapter Scholarship Chair, at queguimm@plattsburgh.edu.
