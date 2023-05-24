AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on May 30.
The meeting will be held in the District Office in Clintonville, and it is anticipated that the special meeting will begin with an Executive Session.
Following the executive session, the board will consider personnel items.
City of Plattsburgh shedules road resurfacingPLATTSBURGH — As of May 30, New York Road Extension, Nevada Oval, Ohio Avenue and Lake Forest Drive in the City of Plattsburgh will be under construction.
Thru traffic will be permitted during milling operation. During paving operations the roads will be closed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and there will be no on-street parking permitted.
No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of 3 hours.
The City is asking residents to make prior arrangements, such as parking on a side street, if you are going to need to leave your driveway during paving hours.
Check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing fresh asphalt.
