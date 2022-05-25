Clinton Co. to meet for resolutions
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet today in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh, New York at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing Application and Acceptance of Grant Agreement for Alternate Essential Air Service (AEAS) with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Authorizing Contract with TK Airport Solutions, Inc. and Authorizing Distribution of Mortgage Tax for the Period October 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. Meetings are open to the public.
Peru School Board holding special meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m. in the High School Community Room.
It is anticipated that the Board will almost immediately convene in Executive Session to conduct employment interviews for an Associate Principal vacancy. At this time, no other District business is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed. The public may only view the open/public sessions of the meeting. Executive Session is not available for viewing/attendance.
Village of Champlain to close Memorial Day
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain office will be closed on Monday, May 30 in recognition of Memorial Day. The office will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, May 31.
Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North announces Grand Marshal
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Best 4th In The North Committee, a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP), is honored to announce that Tom Dedrick, Owner and Operator of Dedrick’s Tree Service is the 2022 Grand Marshal for the Best 4th In The North parade. Tom Dedrick and Dedrick’s Tree Service supports numerous local non-profits, the Best 4th In The North, Ticonderoga Hometown Heroes banner committee, and provides hours of volunteer service in Ticonderoga.
Parade participants are encouraged to register as early as possible for planning purposes. The committee would like to see floats from attractions, businesses, sports teams, clubs, organizations, etc. The committee encourages everyone to use the theme “Christmas In July.” There is no charge to participate in the parade but all entries must be family friendly and follow all parade guidelines.
Parade applications can be found at www.timainstreet.org, www.ticonderogany.com, or picked up at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TMSP Coordinator) office in Downtown Ticonderoga. Past participants will be mailed a parade application as well.
All parade participants must read and sign off on the rules as well as submit an application by the stated deadline of June 24, 2022. No exceptions will be made. The entrance for check in for the parade will take place as you enter Race Track Road at the Route 74 entrance.
Saranac Democrat Committee holding monthly meetings
SARANAC — The Town of Saranac Democrat Committee meets regularly on the third Thursday of each month at the Saranac Town Hall at 6 p.m. Please consider joining to prepare for the upcoming fall election.
For more info contact Steve Fulton at fultonfarm48@msn.com.
Town of Ellenburg holding public hearing in June
ELLENBURG — By order of Bethany Fortin, Town Clerk, Town of Ellenburg there will be a public hearing held on June 21 at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the solar law. Meeting will be located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center, NY.
The regular monthly meeting will follow the public hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.