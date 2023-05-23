Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet today in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m., and among the resolutions to be acted upon are Approving Appointments to the Traffic Safety Board, Authorizing 2023 Statewide Interoperability Communications Formula-Based Grant Application and Authorizing Distribution of Mortgage Tax for the Period October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.
Meetings are open to the public.
CCC board meeting postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.
A new date will be announced.
Main Street repaving scheduled in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE — As part of routine, seasonal maintenance, the Village’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will be working on sections of Main Street that need repairs and will be repaving those sections.
Main Street will be closed to all traffic between the intersections with River Street and Broadway on Thursday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Main Street sidewalks will remain open for pedestrian use.
Questions may be directed to the Superintendent of Public Works, Dustin Martin, via phone at 518-891-4160 or to the Village Manager, Erik Stender, at 518-891-4150 ext. 205.
City adjusts refuse collection schedule for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Memorial Day Holiday, there will be no refuse collections done by the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works on Monday, May 29.
For the week of Monday, May 29, Monday’s collections will be done on Tuesday, and all other collections for the week will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
