Elizabethtown Community Hospital to Host CPR and Stop the Bleed event
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host a CPR and Stop the Bleed event on May 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boquet Valley Central School in Elizabethtown.
With support from Essex County EMS and Peak Paramedicine, the emergency preparedness event will include basic CPR instruction and training on how to stop a serious bleed.
More than 35 students, ages 9-12, from Boquet Valley Central School and Keene Central School submitted artwork for the event in two categories, the winner of each category will be showcased on limited edition t-shirts:
· Where Emergency Care Begins — These t-shirts will be given to local EMS in honor of their work and National EMS Week celebrated from May 21-27.
· Stop the Bleed – These t-shirts will serve as the official event t-shirt and given to all participants.
Additional recognition will be given to the artist whose submission receives the most votes during the event with the “Community Choice Award.” Winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
This event is free and open to the public. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and first aid kit.
For more information on the CPR and Stop the Bleed event, call (518) 873-3068.
CVPH Adopts Roadway for Cleanup
PLATTSBURGH — Employees at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are caring for their community outside the hospital walls by adopting a 1.4 mile stretch of Idaho Avenue.
The first cleanup event takes place this Sunday, May 21, at 9 a.m.
Nurses on the Progressive Care team at CVPH are spearheading the effort, which will include collecting litter and garbage twice a year for the next two years.
Participants will wear required safety gear and use trash collecting materials provided by the city. Safety information will also be provided to everyone taking part in the cleanup. Garbage that is collected will be picked up by the Town of Plattsburgh’s Highway Department.
Paul Smith’s College students complete Akwesasne Mohawk Mobile Cultural Center
PAUL SMITHS –Paul Smith’s College students have completed construction of the Akwesasne Mobile Cultural Center.
This new cultural center is a result of a partnership between Paul Smith’s College and the Nia’s Little Library–a nonprofit that promotes literacy and preserves the Mohawk language.
In 2020, Nia’s Little Library director, Akat Ransom, contacted Professor Deb Naybor at Paul Smith’s College with an idea to design a mobile library and learning center for the Akwesasne community.
