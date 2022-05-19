Village of Champlain to hold special public meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain, New York, to pay any outstanding invoices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and any other business that may come before the Board. The meeting is open to the public.
NYSDOT hosting virtual meeting for Ausable River BridgeThe New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a virtual public information meeting about a proposed project to raise and rehabilitate the US Route 9 Bridge over the Ausable River in the Towns of Ausable and Peru, Clinton County. The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 25 and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and present a proposal to rehabilitate and raise the Ausable River Bridge in the area commonly known as Carpenter Flats.
Participants who wish to join online should go to the project website tinyurl.com/7vfm88kk and click on the Virtual Public Info Meeting button. Instructions related to on-line access can also be found in the provided link. Participants who wish to join by phone should call 1-518-549-0500 and use Access Code: 161 599 2283.
Members of the project team will provide an online presentation that will include information on the construction methods, traffic impacts, and other project details. Presentation information will be posted on the project website and will be available for those unable to attend the virtual information meeting.
Please advise this office if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodations will be required to facilitate your participation. Interested individuals who are not able to attend on this date may obtain project information by writing to: Kent.Collier@dot.ny.gov or by phone at (315)-785-7962 or by visiting the project website via the link provided above.
CCC hours to change for summerBeginning May 20, summer hours for Clinton Community College are as follows:
• Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Beginning Friday, August 19, the College will resume the following regular hours:
• Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
