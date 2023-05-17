Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown School District Board of Education will hold a special board of education meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. in the Learning Theater. Agenda Items include: Resignation of the Superintendent of Schools effective May 18, 2023 and Employee Separation Agreement.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Plattsburgh public library to hold board meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a Regular Meeting on May 23.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Retired Educators of New York chapter holding meeting
AKWESASNE — The Northern Zone(Franklin & St. Lawrence Counties) of the Retired Educators of New York invites all members and guests to their Spring membership meeting, luncheon, and a museum tour of the Akwesasne Cultural Center on May 24.
New members are always welcome. The day will begin with the business meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Bear’s Den Restaurant, 425 State Highway 37, Akwesasne, continue with lunch (order/pay off the menu), and then, a short drive to the cultural center at 321 State Highway 37 for a self guided tour with head sets to view exhibits that present the Mohawk culture from the perspective of the Akwesasne people. For reservations, contact Alice Galvin (315)848-2312. For new memberships, contact Gayla LePage(518)483-5014.
Applications for the 2023 NZ high school senior scholarships($400 each) have been received and recipients will be announced soon. The RENY/NZ Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant($1,000) is available this year to an active educator to be used for an innovative project or program in a public school in Franklin or St. Lawrence County; deadline for grant applications is June 1. For grant information, contact your school superintendent or Linda Crosby (518)483-4312.
