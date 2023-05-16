Peru road to close for paving
PERU — The Town of Peru Highway Department will close a portion of Dashnaw Road from Bear Swamp to Lapham Mills for paving.
The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday.
Local traffic, school buses and emergency vehicles will be able to access the road.
Beekmantown seeking zoning board members
BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown is reaching out to any residents possibly interested in serving on the town Zoning Board of Appeals.
If you would like to serve, contact the town secretary for an application.
Speed skating oval to open for inline skating, biking
LAKE PLACID — Beginning May 27, the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval at the Olympic Center will be open for inline skating and biking, followed by Fridays and Saturdays in June (excluding June 9-10), and then nightly from June 30 through Sept. 2.
The hours of operation will be from 7 to 9 p.m., and rental services for skates and pads will be available on site. The program will also feature themed nights and music events on select evenings.
Summer Schedule at the Oval (all times 7 to 9 p.m.):
May 27-28; June 2-3; June 16-17; June 24 (Olympic Day); June 30-Sept. 2 (closed for Ironman July 15-26)
Themed Nights: Community Night (June 2); Canada Day (July 1); Red White and Blue (July 4)
Pricing
Inline Skating Session: $7 per person
Inline Skating Session with Rental Package: $15 per person
Inline Skating Season Pass: $50 per person
School Individual Season Pass: $5 per person (school pays for kids’ pass)
School Family Season Pass: $50 (school has four passes that families are allowed to use)
Bike Lane Access: $5 (free with season pass)
For more information, go to www.lakeplacidolympiccenter.com or www.lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.