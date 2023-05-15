Plattsburgh school board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet today at the Duken School Building.
If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at approximately 6 p.m. with public session expected to start at 7:30 p.m., at which time Board will act on miscellaneous personnel and business items and will receive the voting/election results at the end of the night.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
Peru youth commission to meet
PERU — The Peru Youth Commission will hold a special meeting on May 17.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Lapham Mills Park to approve recreation assistants for 2023.
Town of Ticonderoga to hold DRI meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Town of Ticonderoga, along with its state partners, has announced the first meeting of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee, scheduled for May 19.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building at 132 Montcalm St. This meeting marks the beginning of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative for the Town of Ticonderoga.
The LPC meeting is open to the public and will include opportunity for public comment. For more information on Ticonderoga’s preparation for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, visit the Ticonderoga DRI website at www.ticonderogadri.com.
Clinton Community College to hold spring commencement
PLATTSBURGH — The annual Spring Commencement will take place at Clinton Community College on May 19 at 6 p.m.
There are 116 students eligible for graduation, with 41 students graduating summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude; 19 are Phi Theta Kappa honor society members and 9 are Honor Program members.
The Class of 2023 Valedictorian is Daniel C. Franks, and Salutatorian is Noah Fortin.
Two Clinton faculty/staff members will be presented with Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence, including Elizabeth Laundrie, Excellence in Adjunct Teaching and Sarah Jennette, Excellence in Librarianship.
An honorary Associate’s degree will be bestowed upon Assemblyman D. Billy Jones at the ceremony as well.
The ceremony will be held at Clinton Community College, Forrence Health, Physical Education and Recreation Center.
Village of Champlain to hold special meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special board meeting on May 25.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain, New York. The purpose of the meeting is to pay any outstanding invoices for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The meeting is open to the public.
Malone to hold Memorial Day ceremonies
MALONE — Malone’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies will be held on May 29.
A parade, sponsored by all local veteran organizations, auxiliaries and sons will start at 10 a.m. on Brewster Street adjacent to the Franklin County Court House and will march down Main Street to Veterans Park, where ceremonies will be held.
The parade will then proceed down Elm Street to the American Legion Home Post #219, with a brief stop at the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) monument for wreath laying.
This year’s parade will include: Local community leaders, Law Enforcement agencies to include New York State Police, Franklin County Sheriff, Malone Village Police, U.S. Border Patrol, bagpiper U.S. Border Patrol Agent (retired) Chris Daniels, U.S. Homeland Security, U.S. Customs/Border Protection, U.S. Customs & Department of Homeland Security Flag Team, American Legion Veterans, AMVETS Veterans, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), New York State Department of Corrections, American Legion Post #219 Auxiliary, AMVETS Post #8 Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion (SAL), AMVETS Sons, Malone Lodge of Elks #1303, Girl Scout Service Unit #414, American Heritage Girls, Trail Life Boy’s Group, Boy Scouts Troop #8061, Cub Scouts Pack #61, Viking Horde Unit, American Legion Riders, AMVETS Riders and Malone Fire and Rescue Departments.
Ceremonies will be held inside Malone Central School’s St. Joseph’s gymnasium with Post #219’s Past Commander Leon Emond serving as Master of Ceremonies.
After the ceremonies, all parade participants are invited to attend a buffet hosted by American Legion Post #219, and a picnic for children, hosted by American Legion Post #219 Sons, and AMVETS Post #8 Sons.
There will be a rededication ceremony at the Recreation Park on Duane Street, starting at 1:30 p.m. Following the ceremonies at the park, the final event of the day will be held at the AMVETS Post #8, where Mr. Hal Queyor will lead a memorial ceremony followed by an open house and buffet, hosted by AMVETS Post #8 Auxiliary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.