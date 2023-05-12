Wing festival postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club has decided to postpone the King O’ Wings Festival scheduled for today.
To “allow for more participation of local wing-makers,” the group will be announcing a new format soon.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on May 16.
The meeting will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria to acknowledge the results of the budget vote, proposition vote and board of education vote.
Rouses Point planning board meeting canceled
ROUSES POINT — The regular meeting of the Rouses Point Zoning Board of Appeals scheduled for May 22 is cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting of the board is June 26.
