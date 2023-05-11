Schuyler Falls republican caucus results

SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Republican Committee held its Town Republican Caucus on May 9 at the Schuyler Falls Highway Garage.

It was attended by 125 Republicans voters, as a well as group of observers. The winners were as followed:

- Town Supervisor (2YR): Mindy Smith

- Town Clerk: Kelsi Russell

- Highway Super: Michael Snider

- Town Justice: Phillip Vannortwick

- Town Counciperson 4yr: Vernon Bruno, Jason Bruno

- Town Councilperson 2yr: Timmy Aubin

Lake Placid school board to meet

LAKE PLACID — There will be a special meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on May 17.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. to accept the budget results from May 16, 2023.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99002307225?pwd=aitwSTg5RHBZYjBiMXVYVmY2eTM3UT09

Meeting ID: 990 0230 7225

Passcode: 273479

Location: Administrative Services Center, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, New York.

Essex town planning board to hold hearing

ESSEX — The Town of Essex Planning Board will hold a public hearing on May 18.

The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 2313 Main Street, Essex NY, with an alternate public location at 421 4th Avenue North St Petersburg, FL 33701. The following application for a zoning permit is to be heard:

• Tax Map #40.73-5-11.000 – Reid and Jennifer Hutchins, 2259 Lakeshore Road – Renewal of May 2020 Special Use with Site Plan Review Permit to replace a wrap-around porch with a smaller front porch. This action was approved with no conditions at the May 2020 Regular Meeting and work was delayed.

Following the Public Hearing a Regular Planning Board Meeting will be held.

