Schuyler Falls republican caucus results
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Republican Committee held its Town Republican Caucus on May 9 at the Schuyler Falls Highway Garage.
It was attended by 125 Republicans voters, as a well as group of observers. The winners were as followed:
- Town Supervisor (2YR): Mindy Smith
- Town Clerk: Kelsi Russell
- Highway Super: Michael Snider
- Town Justice: Phillip Vannortwick
- Town Counciperson 4yr: Vernon Bruno, Jason Bruno
- Town Councilperson 2yr: Timmy Aubin
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a special meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on May 17.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. to accept the budget results from May 16, 2023.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/99002307225?pwd=aitwSTg5RHBZYjBiMXVYVmY2eTM3UT09
Meeting ID: 990 0230 7225
Passcode: 273479
Location: Administrative Services Center, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, New York.
Essex town planning board to hold hearing
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Planning Board will hold a public hearing on May 18.
The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 2313 Main Street, Essex NY, with an alternate public location at 421 4th Avenue North St Petersburg, FL 33701. The following application for a zoning permit is to be heard:
• Tax Map #40.73-5-11.000 – Reid and Jennifer Hutchins, 2259 Lakeshore Road – Renewal of May 2020 Special Use with Site Plan Review Permit to replace a wrap-around porch with a smaller front porch. This action was approved with no conditions at the May 2020 Regular Meeting and work was delayed.
Following the Public Hearing a Regular Planning Board Meeting will be held.
