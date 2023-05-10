Plattsburgh school board to hold special meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education today.
The meeting will open at 7 p.m. at Stafford Middle School at which time an Executive Session is anticipated to discuss the employment history of particular personnel.
When the Board reconvenes into Open Session, the meeting will immediately be adjourned.
PBS to air ‘Aging Together in New York’ programming
PLATTSBURGH — New York’s public media stations will address social isolation among older adults with a new initiative, “Aging Together in New York.”
Working in collaboration with the New York State Office for the Aging, public broadcasters kick off this effort with a focused week of programming starting May 15, 2023.
“Aging Together in New York” will draw attention to the value of older adults in our communities and provide resources to help seniors build resilience and combat social isolation. Public broadcasters across the state will reach older adults on broadcast television and radio, online, and at in-person events with new documentaries, short films, and other engaging content.
Mountain Lake PBS will air and stream several programs as part of the kickoff week for “Aging Together in New York” on television, in addition to hosting a special forum inviting community questions and comments for discussion with a panel of experts, including Greg Olsen. This forum is scheduled to tape Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m., and will be available to watch or stream Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Questions from the community should be submitted online by Thursday, May 11 at https://mountainlake.org/aging.
Learn more about the week of Aging Together in NY programming at https://mountainlake.org/aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.