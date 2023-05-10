AuSable Valley school district holding board/budget vote, regular meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Annual Budget Vote and Election of Board Members will take place on May 16.
The vote will be held in Clintonville at the Middle School-High School Cafeteria. Voting hours will be from noon to 9 p.m.
That same day, the district’s school board will hold a regular monthly meeting.
That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle School-High School Conference Room, Clintonville, New York.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session. Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
