AuSable School board to meet
KEESEVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on March 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Keeseville Elementary School Library in Keeseville.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session. Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations, Adopting 2023-2024 School Calendar and Personnel Issues.
