Dannemora Village Board
to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Board will hold budget meetings at 4 p.m. today; Monday, March 14; and Thursday, March 17 in the Village Community Center, 40 Emmons St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Clinton County Legislature
to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a regular session at 5:15 p.m. today in the legislative chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St.
Agenda items include approving appointment to the Clinton County Youth Board, authorizing Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program Grant application and acceptance, and commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Rouses Point Knights of Columbus Council 2366.
The meeting is open to the public.
Margaret Street Concept Study meeting to take place
PLATTSBURGH — The second public information session on the Margaret Street Concept Study will take place at 5:30 p.m. today in the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom at https://cscos.zoom.us/j/92817358664.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
The board anticipates immediately convening into executive session, with public session starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include new hires, resignations, other miscellaneous personnel and business items, and discussion on the 2022-2023 school budget.
The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend in-person must wear masks.
Those who wish to attend virtually can tune in at https://bit.ly/3sICHhB. The live stream is for viewing and listening only, so those who want to make public comments are asked to attend in-person.
A complete agenda is available on the district website, www.plattscsd.org
Boquet Valley school board to meet
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Lake View Campus auditorium, 25 Sisco St.
It is anticipated that the board will immediately go into executive session, with public session resuming at about 6:45 p.m.
Agenda items include a preliminary report on establishing an academic calendar for 2022-2023, a public report on implementation of this school year’s code of conduct policies and protocol, a public report on early progress toward establishing a proposed budget plan for 2022-2023, a public report on special education programs, a monthly report from Director of Student Support Services Nelly Collazo and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
