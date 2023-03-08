Peru school board seeking candidates
PERU — The Peru Central School District is seeking candidates to fill two vacant, at-large seats on the Board of Education, due to the upcoming expiration of the terms of Ms. Sarah Mitchell and Ms. Linda Morgan (appointed to fill vacant seat previously held by Mr. Thurber).
The individual receiving the highest amount of votes will be elected to a term of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028, as well as serving from May 17, 2023 to July 1, 2023 to fill the remainder of the current term of the seat previously held by Mr. Thurber.
The individual receiving the second highest number of votes will be elected to a five-year term of July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2028.
The Petition for Nomination of Candidate form is available in the District Office at 17 School Street on Mondays through Fridays, except school holidays, or via the web at https://www.perucsd.org/district/board-of-education/. Petitions must be directed to the School District Clerk, shall be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the District, and shall state the names and residences of the candidate and petition signers. The candidate’s phone number shall also be stated.
The qualifications that must be met in order to run for the school board are:
- A U.S. citizen
- At least 18 years old
- A qualified voter in the District
- Able to read and write
- A resident of the District continuously for one year before the election
- Cannot be employed by the Board
- Cannot live in the same household with a family member who is also a member of the Board
Petitions must be returned no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, April 17, 2023.
The School Board Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
