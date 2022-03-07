Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way.
An anticipated executive session will take place from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person(s) or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person(s) or corporation.
Agenda items include presentations on the 2022-2023 budget, retirements, resignations, appointments, the 2022-2023 school calendar, financial reports and grants.
A complete agenda is available at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Dannemora Free Library board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the Village Community Center, 40 Emmons St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the administration building, 50 Cummings Road.
It is anticipated that a motion to go into executive session will be made at the beginning of the meeting for the purpose of discussing the employment history of certain personnel.
Board members will be attending the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream, visit lpcsd.org and click on "live stream."
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the conference room, 29 School Lane.
Agenda items include business and finance, and personnel.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
It is anticipated the board will immediately enter into executive session to discuss matters pertaining to the employment history of a particular person or persons, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or persons.
Public session is expected to resume around 7 p.m.
Agenda items include recognition, financials, budget development, resolutions and personnel appointments.
