Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 6.
The meeting will be held at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and retirements of individuals, first draft of the 23-24 school budget, and a sports merger.
The board expects an Executive Session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet March 8.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Appointment to the Community Services Board – Developmental Disabilities Services Subcommittee, Authorizing Contract with HCR Home Care and Authorizing Shared Services Agreement with the New York State Department of Transportation.
Meetings are open to the public.
City school district seeking board candidates
PLATTSBURGH — The deadline for candidates for the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education to submit nominating petitions to the District Clerk is April 26 at 5 p.m.
The election will be held May 16, 2023 to elect three (3) members of the Board of Education to three (3) year terms each, commencing on July 1, 2023 and expiring on June 30, 2026 to succeed Mr. Robert Hall, Jr., Mr. Clayton Morris and Mr. Roderick Sherman, whose terms expire on June 30, 2023.
Candidates for the Board of Education must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the Plattsburgh City School District and able to read and write.
Candidates must also have been residents of the Plattsburgh City School District continuously for one year before the election, must obtain the signatures of 100 qualified District voters on nominating petitions.
Petitions can be obtained from the District Clerk at the Duken School Building, 49 Broad Street. Completed petitions must be submitted to the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on April 26, 2023.
Prospective Board candidates may contact the District Clerk at 957-6002 or any of the current Board of Education members for additional information about the school board election and/or school board service.
Information can also be accessed via the PCSD’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.