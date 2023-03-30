Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora will be having a special meeting at 4 p.m. on April 3 at the Dannemora Community Center.
It is open to the public.
Saranac school board to hold meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 3.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the District Office in Dannemora, with agenda items including appointments and resignations of individuals, 2023-2024 School Calendar approval, and budget review/approval.
A complete agenda will be available online at www.saranac.org.
The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will hold its third public session budget workshop on April 4.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room and will be open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website.
Lake Placid school board schedules meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid School Board will hold a budget work session and regular meeting on April 18.
The regular board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. with a motion to go into executive session anticipated at the beginning of the meeting. The regular meeting will be directly after the executive session or approximately 6:15 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting wherein members of the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, NY. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92067098032?pwd=ZW9DbHNNMTBVSCtReTRXcnV3MmR3UT09
Meeting ID: 920 6709 8032
Passcode: 891310
Board meetings are also live streamed at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
