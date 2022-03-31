Congressional candidate to hold petitioning event
PLATTSBURGH — The campaign to elect Ezra Watson, a Wilton Democrat, to Congress will hold a petition signing event at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 in the City of Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park.
Congressional candidates require 1,250 signatures from party voters in their districts in order to be on the ballot for their party’s primary election.
Coffee, cupcakes and water will be available.
Champlain Centre to host Bunny Cares
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Centre Mall, Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks will host Bunny Cares from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3.
Bunny Cares is a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Easter Bunny photo experience with their family in a calming environment.
The photo sessions with the Easter Bunny will take place during private mall hours outside JCPenney. Each child will receive a special gift from the Easter Bunny during the event.
Attendees are asked to RSVP in advance at bit.ly/3qN99iN.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the middle/high school auditorium, 34 School St.
Board members will be attending the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream of the meeting, visit lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Boy Scouts to hold ‘Scouting for Food’ event
PLATTSBURGH — Boy Scouts from Troops 8039B and 8039G will hold a “Scouting for Food” event outside Yando’s Big M Supermarket in Skyway Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
The scouts will hand out flyers with a list of non-perishable food items needed by the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf, housed at the United Methodist Church.
Shoppers can purchase items from the list and hand them to the scouts, who will deliver them to the food shelf.
Donations can also be dropped off.
Clinton County DSS to hold foster care orientation
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Department of Social Services will hold an orientation and informational meeting for prospective foster/adoptive and respite parents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in its offices at 13 Durkee St.
Model Approach to Partnership in Parenting (MAPP) training is scheduled to start Tuesday, April 26.
Those interested are asked to call 518-565-3320 to confirm attendance or obtain more information.
Due to COVID restrictions, space is limited to maintain social distancing.
Anti-abortion volunteers solicited for display in front of Planned Parenthood
PLATTSBURGH — Anti-abortion volunteers are being solicited to offer a “Way of the Cross” against abortion in front of Planned Parenthood, 66 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, which is Good Friday.
Volunteers are asked to dress accordingly and to hold the Stations of the Cross in “somber, prayerful prayer meditation,” according to a press release.
For more information, contact Nancy Belzile at 518-593-6024.
St. John’s Church to hold Easter egg hunt
ESSEX — An Easter egg hunt will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at St. John’s Church in Essex, 10 Church St.
There will be three separate categories: ages 2 to 4 will be in front of the church, those 5 to 7 will be in the backyard of the rectory next door and kids 8 to 10 will go to the east side of St. John’s, between the church and the rectory.
Deadline extended for Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program
PLATTSBURGH — Hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale during the COVID-19 pandemic now have until Friday, April 29 to submit their applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program.
The program assists hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020 through Sept. 1, 2020, the period during which these producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the pandemic.
USDA is offering the program in response to a reduction in packer production and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequent lower market prices.
At spot market sales, hogs are marketed for slaughter to an individual, through a negotiated sale or through an intermediary who interacts with the buyer on behalf of the seller which may include sale barns, brokers or other intermediaries as determined by the Farm Service Agency, or FSA.
A negotiated sale is a sale by a producer of hogs to a packer under which the base price for the hogs is determined by seller-buyer interaction and agreement on delivery day.
Eligible hog producers can apply by completing the FSA-940, Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program application and provide supporting documentation.
Visit farmers.gov/smhpp to learn more. To make an in-person or phone appointment, call 518-483-2850 ext. 2 to reach the Franklin County FSA office in Malone or 518-561-4616 ext. 2 to contact the Clinton-Essex FSA office in Plattsburgh.
Massena Coast Guard auxiliary to offer boating safety class
MASSENA — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Massena will offer boating safety classes via Zoom from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 5.
Participants must attend both classes and pass a test at the end.
Payment of $35 is due by Tuesday, April 19. Checks made payable to USCG Aux Massena Flotilla 01-01 can be mailed to Bruce Burditt at 747 County Route 25 in Malone, zip code 12953.
Books will be mailed to participants and an invitation to the Zoom class will be emailed, so a return address, email address and phone number are required.
Participants must be at least 10 years old, and the class is limited to 30 people.
The boater’s certificate is valid in all 50 states. All power boat operators and personal watercraft operators must complete a boating safety course by 2025, and there are year and age requirements until 2025.
Call 518-483-5073 with any questions.
