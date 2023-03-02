Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a budget work session and regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on March 7.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., and a motion to go into executive session is anticipated at that time. The regular meeting will be directly after the executive session
Members of the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95941984678?pwd=aU9wbEhMZTQ5ditOTnRCVVZ2TzJpZz09 Meeting ID: 959 4198 4678
Passcode: 657889
Meetings are also live streamed at http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream”.
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Peru School Board to hold budget workshop
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will meet March 7 at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room for its first 2023-24 budget workshop.
At this workshop, the School Board is expected to:
- Review the budget timeline
- Examine current year projections
- Review tax levy limit calculation
- Receive overview of preliminary revenues
- Discuss and determine budget parameters
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website.
Two candidates being considered for Malone CSD superintendent
MALONE — Two candidates are being considered the role of superintendent of schools for the Malone Central School District.
The two candidates are current Malone CSD Assistant Superintendent Dustin Relation and Brandon Pelkey, who is the principal at the district’s high school, Franklin Academy.
The district’s Board of Education launched a search for the position in December, and applications were due earlier this month. After reviewing the six submitted applications, three were not viable candidates for the position and one decided to rescind their application due to other opportunities.
Board members had originally planned to hold a first round of confidential interviews, with the intent of being able to consider candidates who were worried about blowback in their current jobs. Since both candidates are people who already work for the school district, board members will skip that step and move straight into interviews with groups of stakeholders from the school community, including staff, students and families.
Interviews are now being scheduled for March. Board members hope to be able to appoint a new superintendent this spring.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault Jr. is facilitating the search process.
Stefanik earns National Preservation Leadership Award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik today was awarded the National Preservation Leadership Award from the American Battlefield Trust for her leadership on battlefield preservation.
“Upstate New York and the North Country are home to a rich history celebrated by the preservation of our many battlefields, and I am proud to earn the National Preservation Leadership Award for my leadership protecting these historic areas,” Stefanik said. “From the Battle of Plattsburgh that marked a decisive victory in the War of 1812 to the Revolutionary War battles of Fort Ann and Ticonderoga, our district is steeped in rich military history. Protecting these battlefields is essential for creating rich educational programming for students and opening this experience to tourists. I will continue to advocate for funding and support and protect these beautiful historic areas in New York’s 21st District.”
The American Battlefield Trust presented Stefanik with a framed picture of the Saratoga Battlefield to recognize her efforts.
Peru School
District hall of fame accepting nominations
PERU — The Peru Central School District Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for potential candidates.
The District Hall of Fame is designed to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on our school or achieved an outstanding contribution(s) to society as a graduate of Peru CSD. The candidate must have attended, been employed, served, or contributed to Peru CSD in some capacity and must have been retired for at least five years.
The following criteria will be used when considering an individual to the Hall of Fame — outstanding contributions to Peru CSD, outstanding contribution to society, outstanding career, participation and/or leadership in community activities, and a significant impact on an individual’s life while associated with Peru.
Deadline for applications will be March 15, 2023. Applications are available at the High School Office or the District’s website at https://www.perucsd.org/peru-csd-hall-of-fame/.
For information or assistance, please contact (518) 643-6400.
