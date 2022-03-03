Zoom talk to discuss Russian Invasion of Ukraine today
PLATTSBURGH — The chair of SUNY Plattsburgh’s political science department will discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s breach of international law and European peace during a Zoom presentation today at 3:30 p.m.
Dr. Daniel Lake, associate professor of political science and chair of the department, teaches classes on international relations with a particular interest in American foreign policy, national security and war.
He will present a preliminary analysis of the political and military dimensions of Putin’s invasion to try to shed some light on key questions.
Lake’s research has focused on topics related to international conflict and security, including the use of airpower during the Kosovo Crisis, the decline of interstate war and the impact of technological change on military operations.
He is the author of “The Pursuit of Technological Superiority and the Shrinking American Military.” He is also a former military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
The presentation will take place over Zoom, and will be recorded for those unable to attend. Registration is required: tinyurl.com/4ns2vtch
Town of Plattsburgh lifts boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — On Wednesday, the Town of Plattsburgh Water & Wastewater Department, with Clinton County Health Department approval, lifted the boil water order that had been in place for the following locations: north of the intersection of Hobbs Road on State Route 9N to Spellman Road and Gateway Drive.
Call the town at 518-562-6890 or CCHD at 518-565-4870 with any questions about this issue.
Meadowbrook Healthcare to host Scrub Swap
PLATTSBURGH — Meadowbrook Healthcare is now collecting gently used scrubs for a Scrub Swap it will host from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
The term “gently used” means the scrubs do not have any visible holes or stains. Donations can be dropped off at the reception desk at Meadowbrook, 154 Prospect Ave., which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
Scrub tops, bottoms and uniform shoes can be donated and will be on display for the Scrub Swap, which aims to provide health care professionals uniforms at no cost.
All scrubs will be laundered and prepared for the event, and all those that work in health care and wear scrubs daily are encouraged to donate and/or attend.
Please direct all questions to Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or by calling 518-563-5440 ext. 276.
Peru Fire District to meet
PERU — The Peru Fire District will hold a workshop concerning the Peru fire station’s building condition at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in the fire station, 753 Bear Swamp Road.
The meeting is open to the public.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and in-person at the PHA Administrative Offices, 4817 South Catherine St.
Franklin Co. Local Early Int. Coordinating Council to meet
MALONE — The Franklin County Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council (LEICC) will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17 in the kitchen conference room of the Malone County Courthouse, 355 West Main Street.
All LEICC meetings are open to the public. All parents, providers of children’s services and any other interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Franklin County Public Health Early Intervention at 518-481-1529.
