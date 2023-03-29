Peru Town Board to hold special meeting
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a special meeting on April 3.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall.
The purpose of the meeting will be Executive Session to interview a candidate for the Recreation Director position.
Hometown Hero applications are open
PLATTSBURGH — Applications for this year’s Hometown Hero banners are being accepted until May 5.
In order to be eligible the applicant must be military personnel who is currently active, honorably discharged, retired or deceased.
The honoree must also be a current resident of the Town of Plattsburgh or have previously lived in the Town of Plattsburgh for at least 20 years.
Banners are limited to one per person. If chosen there is a service fee of $225.
Banners will be displayed from May (Memorial Day) to November (Veterans Day).
Banners will also be displayed and stored for a two year period. Once the two year period is up, applicants will receive their banners to keep.
The Town of Plattsburgh created the Hometown Hero program to honor Plattsburgh residents and their family members who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.
Since the inception of this program the Town of Plattsburgh has honored 71 men and six women.
This program is ongoing and once all spots are filled there will be a waitlist that is first come first serve.
For more information or access to the application please visit, www.townofplattsburgh.com/departments/planning/hometown-heroes/.
