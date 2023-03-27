Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Learning Theater.
Agenda items include: an update on the 2023-2024 budget and Policies.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Altona GOP seeking candidates
ALTONA — The Town of Altona GOP is looking for candidates who are interested in running for the following positions in the upcoming elections in November.
- Town Supervisor, 4-year term
- Town Councilor (2) 4-year term
- Town Clerk/Tax Collector 4-year term
- Highway Superintendent 4-year term
