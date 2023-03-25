Mark Manske visits Bookburgh Books with Morley the Owl
PLATTSBURGH — Mark Manske and his owl Morley will be appearing today at Bookburgh Books, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join as local author and wildlife educator Mark Manske visits with Morley the Owl. This is a rare opportunity to come face to face with one of these magnificent raptors.
Mark will be available to sign copies of his children’s book series “Adventures with Stoney”.
For more information call Bookburgh Books at 518.566.4323.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on March 27.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the district conference room. The public is welcome to attend and can enter through the district office.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled a regular meeting for March 28.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Boardroom – Moore Building, Room 228M. This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
