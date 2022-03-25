Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28 in the district office, 32 Emmons St.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations of individuals, the second budget draft discussion and approval of the 2022-2023 academic calendar.
A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting in executive session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 in the middle-high school conference room, 1490 State Route 9N.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct superintendent interviews. No action is expected at the conclusion of the meeting.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
ROUSES POINT — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold its second budget workshop and a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 in the Rouses Point Elementary School auditorium, 80 Maple St.
The meeting will take place at the end of the workshop.
Agenda items include approval of resignation(s), approval of postings of anticipated positions and capital project updates.
If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at nccscougar.org.