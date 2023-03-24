Willsboro school board schedules meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a Special Board Meeting on March 28.
The meeting will start at 8 a.m. in the Distance Learning Room.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Late Night for the Planet to feature Adirondack Watershed Institute, Paul Smith’s College and the VIC
PLATTSBURGH — Late Night for the Planet will host a show at Paul Smith’s VIC on April 5 at 7 p.m.
This show is titled: Late Night For The Planet: Connecting Watershed Science and Nordic Skiing through Climate Change
There will be three guests:
1) Brendon Wiltse — Senior Research Scientist, Adjunct Professor, and Director of Student Engagement at the Adirondack Watershed Institute.
2) Lija Treibergs — Research Associate at the Adirondack Watershed Institute. Lija recently returned from an expedition to Antarctica where she researched ecosystem function as it relates to climate change and other environmental stressors.
3) Aiden Ripp — Paul Smiths student and Nordic athlete who recently competed in the FISU World University Games and Winter Olympic Trials. Ripp will talk about the impacts of climate change on winter sports and recreation.
The event is free and open to the public. Live music provided by High on the Hog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.