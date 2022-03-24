RENY accepts scholarship applicants
PLATTSBURGH — The Retired Educators of New York Northeastern Zone will award one second semester scholarship for $500 to a local high school senior who plans to pursue a career in the education field.
To be eligible to apply, students must be high school seniors attending a school in Clinton or Essex counties.
Applicants must be accepted at a post-secondary institution.
Applications are available at all school counseling offices in this area. The deadline is May 1.
Northeastern Clinton school district seeks BOE candidates
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District is seeking candidates to fill two upcoming vacancies on the board of education.
The two seats are for full, four-year terms from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.
Petition forms are available weekdays, except school holidays, in the district office, 103 Route 276 in Champlain, or at www.nccscougar.org.
Petitions must be directed to the deputy district clerk, be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district and state the name, residence and phone number of the candidate.
The forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. The election will take place Tuesday, May 17.
For more information, call 518-298-8242 ext. 1003.