Plattsburgh
school board
to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
The board anticipates convening an executive session immediately following the start of the meeting, with public session to start at about 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include new hires, retirements and other miscellaneous personnel and business items, as well as the 2022-2023 school budget and the voting process.
The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually at https://bit.ly/3vV76we.
The live stream starts at about 7:30 p.m. and is for viewing and listening only. Those wishing to make public comments are asked to attend in-person.
A complete agenda is available on the district’s website, www.plattscsd.org.
Correction: Deadline for Plattsburgh BOE candidate petitions
PLATTSBURGH — A previous Press-Republican Of Interest item incorrectly stated that candidates for three Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education seats up for election May 17 have until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 to submit their nominating petititons to the district clerk.
The deadline is actually 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
More information is available at http://www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Sunrise Rotary
to hold community sale to fund projects
PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary will hold its Community Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at VFW Post 125, 116 Boynton Ave.
The event will take place rain or shine. Weather permitting, the sale will take place outdoors. It will be held inside the VFW if there is a chance of rain.
To donate items ahead of time, contact Joan Sterling at 518-441-1818.
Sunrise Rotary is requesting that donations not include refrigerators, freezers, beds (including mattresses, frames and head/foot boards), exercise equipment, computers, children’s car seats and clothing (except for shoes, coats and hats).
Also, the club is asking that all donated items be in clean and working condition.
Proceeds will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects such as the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Wilcox Dock and the Sunrise Rotary Gazebo at the Samuel de Champlain monument.
Learn more at www.plattsburghsunriserotary.org.