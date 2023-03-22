Plattsburgh City school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on March 23 at the Duken Building, 49 Broad Street.
The public is invited to attend.
If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at approximately 6 p.m., with public session starting at 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
Plattsburgh school district encouraging voter registrationPLATTSBURGH — Registration for the May 16, 2023 Plattsburgh City School District budget vote and Board election(s) can be made by registering to vote with the Clinton County Board of Elections.
The deadline for registration is May 2, 2023, no later than 5 p.m. In addition, the register will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District at 49 Broad Street, and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on May 8, 2023, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays, and at the polling places on the day of the vote.
For more information, you can call the district clerk at 957-6002 or the Clinton County Board of Elections at 565-4740.
Adirondack Land Trust invites community input on preliminary Glenview plan
HARRIETSTOWN — The Adirondack Land trust is inviting community members to review preliminary designs for possible public access to its Glenview Preserve in Harrietstown.
This 238-acre property, off State Route 86 between Saranac Lake and Paul Smiths, is being maintained as a scenic vista and managed for pollinator and wildlife habitat, water quality protection, and maple syrup production.
The draft plan reflects input from neighbors and community members, and now the land trust and Saratoga Associates are hosting an open-house-style work session to provide opportunities for additional input and feedback.
Community members interested in helping the land trust refine its Glenview plan are invited to join the session 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at Mt. Pisgah Lodge. Light refreshments will be served.
NAC school board to hold budget session
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on March 29 in the Middle High School Auditorium for a Budget Work Session.
Budget Work Sessions are used by the Board of Education to gather information and ask questions about particular sections of the budget. These sessions are held outside of formal Board of Education meetings to develop the budget.
These sessions are open to the public..
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.