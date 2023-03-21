Ticonderoga school board to hold meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District board of education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the junior/senior high cafeteria.
Beekmantown school board policy committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Policy Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on March 23.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office Conference Room to review the following policies, regulations, exhibit and procedures:
#5405 — Wellness and Nutrition
#5405-R — Wellness and Nutrition Regulation
#4321.8 — Use of Time out Rooms, Physical Restraints & Aversives
#4321.8-R — Use of Time Out Rooms Regulation
Easter Bunny coming to Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH — The Easter Bunny will hop into Center Court at Champlain Centre Mall on March 24 and will stay through April 8 to visit with families.
The Bunny will be located at the display in front of JCPenney, where families can take advantage of the professional photo opportunities that can be purchased from Cherry Hill. The Bunny’s display features colorful ‘Bunny Houses’, with flowers, glitter and butterflies.
On Sunday, March 26th, the Easter Bunny will host Bunny Cares from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Children of all abilities and spectrums of special needs and their families are invited to visit with the Easter Bunny during this sensory-friendly event. Space and time are limited and reservations are required to attend Bunny Cares.
On Monday, March 27th, the Easter Bunny will host Pet Night from 5 to 7 p.m. The Easter Bunny will visit and capture photos with you and your pets.
Online reservations are strongly encouraged. Families will receive two gifts when booking a visit online: one free issue of Highlights magazine and free access to MyPhoto, a fun virtual tool that transforms your favorite photos into festive images. Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. To make a reservation and for more information visit bit.ly/EasterBunnyPhotosCCN.
Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension to hold board meeting
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting on March 27.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the extension’s office at 8487 US Route 9 in Lewis and will also be live-streamed via Zoom. This meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information or to get the Zoom link, contact the office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu.
Miner Institute and SUNY Plattsburgh to host second annual ‘Science Saturday’
CHAZY — Miner Institute will be teaming up with science departments at SUNY Plattsburgh for the second annual Science Saturday event at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at Miner Institute on April 1.
This event is meant to be an opportunity for middle and high school students to learn about careers in science and in particular what science programs are offered at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The event will feature interactive stations with department chairs and students from Chemistry, Biology, Earth and Environmental Science, and Physics. Additionally, there will be a representative from the admissions office available to provide information and answer any questions.
This event is free and open to students in middle and high school and their parents. Things will kick off at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Rachel Dutil at dutil@whminer.com or 518-846-7121, ext. 115. To register for this event, visit https://forms.gle/S5pX7Lywmb7SS2kA7
Kiwanis Noon Club announces annual music scholarship
PLATTSBURGH — The Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh invites applications for its $500 Grace Belden Music Scholarship, which will be awarded to a high school senior accepted into a music program at a 4-year college or a current college student majoring in music.
The award is named for Grace Belden, who contributed her musical piano talents to the Kiwanis Club for many years.
Applicants must hold a GPA of 85 or higher, have a record of community service, must be current residents of Clinton County and must be graduates of Plattsburgh High School, Seton Catholic High School, Peru High School, Saranac High School, Willsboro High School, Beekmantown High School, or Chazy High School.
Application materials should be mailed to: Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh, Grace Belden Music Scholarship Committee, PO Box 2064, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 and must be received or postmarked by May 2, 2023. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and submit all required application materials. The scholarship winner will be announced by the end of May.
To obtain a copy of the scholarship application materials and guidelines, students may contact their guidance counselor or they can contact Dr. Nancy J. Church, Committee Chair, at corvettes@westelcom.com or 518-572-5028.
