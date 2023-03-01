Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Board of Education for Beekmantown Central School District will hold a meeting today at 6:15 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Learning Theater in the purpose of holding an anticipated executive session to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person(s).
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
City Hall elevator back in service
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Hall elevator is back in service.
Assemblyman Jones announces 2023 Women of Distinction Awards
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that nominations for his 2023 Women of Distinction Awards are underway.
The Women of Distinction Awards are held annually and honor local women who have had significant positive impacts on their community and those around them. Awards will be given for various categories, such as health care, business, volunteer work, and education. The deadline for nominations is March 31, and the awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Clinton Community College’s Stafford Center Theatre.
“March is Women’s History Month, and one of the best ways we can celebrate it is by honoring inspirational and influential women here in our own backyard,” Assemblyman Jones said. “The North Country is home to a great deal of brave, hardworking women who make their communities a better place for those who live there, and I’m happy to have this opportunity to show them the recognition they deserve.”
Residents who wish to nominate a woman for the awards can fill out a nomination form online at nyassembly.gov/jones. Nominees must live in the 115th Assembly District, which includes all of Clinton and Franklin counties and a portion of Essex County.
Last year’s Women of Distinction award winners were: Melissa Gooley for the Healthcare category; Jean McGibbon Goddard for the Perseverance category; Chief Beverly Cook for the Community and Civic Affairs category; Shantell Manor for the Education category; Chelsea Scheefer for the Community Advocate category; Robin Caudell for the Military Service category; Dana Fast for the Volunteerism category; and Rebecca Boire-West for the North Country Neighbor category.
Plattsburgh Housing Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on March 15.
It will be held at 1 p.m. at PHA Administrative Offices.
Comment period begins for SRMT Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) is notifying tribal members that a 30-Day Comment Period is being provided for the Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance Amendments. This comment period is for individuals to review and provide feedback on changes that have been incorporated at the request of tribal members. The deadline to provide additional comments prior to taking final action to adopt the ordinance amendments is Enniskó:wa/March 31, 2023.
The revised draft Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance Titled “SRMT JOC Ordinance Amendments 2023-February” is available to review on the Tribal Members Portal, which can be accessed from the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov. Please follow the login instructions and upon entering the portal, scroll to “Tribal Codes, Ordinances & Referendums” to select the Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance dropdown menu.
Along with the Tribal Members Portal; a copy of the draft revised Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance is available upon request from the Tribal Clerk’s Office, Office of the General Counsel, or the main reception desk at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building.
The deadline to submit written comments for the revised Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance is Enniskó:wa/March 31, 2023 by emailing public.comment@srmt-nsn.gov, or by mailing or delivering them in-person to:
Office of the Tribal Clerk
Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building
71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way
Akwesasne, New York 13655
Following the review of any submitted comments; the final version of the Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance will be presented to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council to take final action and adopt the legislation into tribal law by tribal council resolution (TCR).
For more information, please contact the Office of the General Counsel at (518) 358-2272.
