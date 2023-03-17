Saranac school board sets meeting
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 20.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and retirements of individuals, second draft of the 23-24 school budget, and tenure appointments.
A complete agenda will be available online at www.saranac.org.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a meeting on March 21.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports, Personnel Discussions & Budget Discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on March 22.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Appointments to the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, Awarding Bid for the Reconstruction of the Military Turnpike and Rugar Street Intersection and Awarding Bid for the Major Bridge Rehabilitation of the Union Falls Road (CR 4) Bridge over Saranac River, BIN 3335670.
Meetings are open to the public.
Peru school board to hold budget workshop
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will gather March 23 for a budget workshop.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room, and the board is expected to:
· Review the budget timeline
· Receive preliminary base budget overview
· Define and discuss potential funding sources for budget proposals
· Further discuss general fund proposals
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
