CVPH to open new rehab services location
PLATTSBURGH — Beginning Tuesday, March 22, outpatients at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Rehabilitation Services will have a newly-renovated, centralized space to receive the care they need.
The new facility, located in Suite 101 at 210 Cornelia Street, will serve as the headquarters for all of the hospital’s physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech pathology services.
The clinics at 179 Tom Miller Road and 295 New York Road wil close Friday, March 18.
Hours of operation at the new headquarters will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. To make an appointment, call 518-562-4616.
Patients requiring hand therapy will continue to be seen at CVPH Hand Rehabilitation, located in Suite 103 at 214 Cornelia Street.
For more information about all rehabilitation services available at CVPH, visit https://www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHRehabilitation.
Plattsburgh Public Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the conference room located on the second floor of the Moore Building, 136 Clinton Point Drive, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
Mask use and social distancing will be in place. The meeting is open to the public.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the administration building, 50 Cummings Road.
A budget work session is planned to begin at that time, followed by the regular board meeting at around 6 p.m. or directly afterward.
Board members will be attending the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream of the meeting, visit lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Rabies clinic to take place in Bangor
BANGOR — Franklin County Public Health will hold a rabies clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at the Bangor Fire Station, 2367 U.S. Route 11.
Pre-registration at tinyurl.com/2th4xtbc is recommended. For assistance, call 518-481-1710 (option 6) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
All dogs, cats (including indoor pets) and ferrets three months of age or older require vaccination. Ferrets must be vaccinated each year.
All pets must be controlled by an adult and must be in a leash or carrier (one cat per carrier).
One-year and three-year proof of rabies vaccination clinics will be issued at the clinic. Residents are asked to bring proof of their pet’s last rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, FCPH will issue a one-year certificate.
Donations of $5 are appreciated. Subsequent clinics will be announce as they are scheduled.
City Planning Board meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Planning Board’s regular meeting scheduled for Monday, March 28 has been canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.