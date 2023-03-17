Peru Town Board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a special meeting for March 23.
The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be Executive Session to interview candidates for the Recreation Director position.
Boquet Valley school board to hold budget meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley CSD Board of Education will hold a special budget meeting on March 23.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in Room 106 at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
The meeting will be open to the public. Community members and interested others are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.