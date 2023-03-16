Lake Placid school board to hold budget session, meeting
LAKE PLACID — There will be a budget work session and regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on March 21.
The budget work session is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the regular board meeting to start at 6 p.m. or directly after the work session.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated at the beginning of the meeting. The regular meeting will be directly after the executive session or approximately 6:15 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94522898878?pwd=UFFSbXNPcC9BdnA2cUlFZmJyejBvZz09
Meeting ID: 945 2289 8878
Passcode: 878558
Our Board meetings are also live streamed at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ Click on “live stream”. You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Rouses Point zoning board cancels meeting
ROUSES POINT – The Village of Rouses Point Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for March 27 is cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting is on April 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street.
